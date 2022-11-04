The Chinese-made Zeekr 009 might be the future of luxury minivans

Geely’s upmarket Chinese brand Zeekr has announced its second model after the 001 shooting brake-coupe-SUV thing, and this latest one is even more striking.

Internet, meet the 009—an all-electric luxury minivan that’s based on the same SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture) platform as the 001 and other Geely products like the Smart #1.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Said platform has been extended for the 009, and it’s the first Geely product to get the new Qilin lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt battery. It’s a mega 140kWh unit too, which means the 009 manages a massive 822km on China’s equivalent of the WLTP cycle. Impressive.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Chevrolet Suburban, Camaro, Tahoe and Corvette see massive price bumps in PH

This is your first official look at the all-new Subaru Impreza

And just because it can, Zeekr has also fitted the same twin-motor powertrain as in the 001, which means there’s all-wheel drive, 536hp and a 0-100kph time of 4.5 seconds. Is this the quickest production people carrier around?

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

The exterior design certainly isn’t shy either. Designed in Sweden, that front end features a massive light-up metal grille, whilst the sides get large sliding doors and round the back there’s a full-width lightbar. The wheels are 20-inchers and inside there are three rows for a total of six seats. It’s posh in there too, with many screens (including an optional 15.6-inch fold down item for rear passengers) and lots of Nappa leather.

As it stands it looks like the 009 will remain a China-only product, even if Zeekr’s planned expansion into Europe and North America does materialize.

More images of the Zeekr 009

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.