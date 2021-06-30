Toyota adds even more A70 and A80 Supra spare parts to GR Heritage project

It looks like A70 and A80 Supra owners won’t have to worry about losing their rides to the ravages of time—at least not any time soon, anyway.

Toyota has just announced that it is adding even more spare parts for the two JDM classics to its GR Heritage Parts Project. The new inclusions will be available in Japan and North America and will cover Supras made from 1986 to 2002.

For the A80, spare oxygen sensors go on sale via Toyota GR Heritage in July 2021, while spare front bumper covers will be available starting August. A70 spares, meanwhile, include clutch parts, brake hoses, emblems, side moldings, and door garnishes. These will be released from July onwards.

“In support of customers who wish to continue driving older vehicles that are full of memories and that they truly love, the project reproduces spare parts that have been discontinued, and sells them as genuine parts,” Toyota said in a statement.

“For the A70 and A80 Supra, this will be the first addition since spare parts were announced in 2020.”

Last year, Toyota released headlamps, door handles, and brake boosters for the A80, as well as propeller shafts, door handles, fuel sender gauges, and weatherstrips for the A70. Like the abovementioned releases, though, these parts are made in limited quantity with cooperation from suppliers, so there’s no telling how hard they’ll be to come by more than a year after their initial release.

Details regarding parts numbers and production periods will be made available on the official Toyota Gazoo Racing website in July. Also, keep in mind that availability and stock vary per region, too. Planning to stock up on spares?

