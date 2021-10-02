BPI and Ford have teamed up to make the latter’s cars easier to drive home

If you’re planning to buy a pickup or midsize SUV soon, you might want to consider choosing a Ford if you’re a Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) client.

The bank and American carmaker have teamed up to make the latter’s vehicles easier to own and pay for. Customers who go with a BPI auto loan can take advantage of low down payments, low interest rates, and other special deals that are now on offer.

If you’re looking for a lower monthly amortization, BPI’s Step Up PayPlan makes payments lighter during the first two years of an auto loan. Auto Loan Multiyear Protect, meanwhile, is ideal for buyers who want to avoid the inconvenience of annual insurance renewals as the package bundles this with their amortization.

Another enticing offer for BPI clients with idle funds in their bank accounts is Zero Cash Out. With this, BPI will hold down some of that money to let buyers drive a car home immediately and pay later. This also covers the insurance and chattel mortgage fees, and the auto loan’s first month will also be subsidized by the bank.

“BPI is one of the biggest and most trusted banks in the Philippines, and this partnership will allow us to tap into their large stable customer base and nationwide presence,” Mike Breen, Ford Philippines managing director, said in a statement.

“This partnership will give our customers a new banking partner that will extend exclusive offers, competitive rates, and flexible financing programs under a well-established auto loan program,” the executive added.

Any potential Ford buyers here who will be taking BPI up on any of these offers?

