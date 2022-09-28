Remember when the Expedition was the only model Ford was selling in PH?

The Everest, Ranger, Territory, and Ranger Raptor (soon, we think). Frankly, you just can’t talk SUVs and pickups without mentioning Ford Philippines.

The American car brand has cemented its reputation as one of the market’s go-to truck and SUV providers, constantly finding itself among the local auto industry’s top performers thanks to the aforementioned offerings. There was a time, though, when Ford’s local lineup was significantly smaller.

By ‘significantly smaller,’ we mean the company only offered one model. This was 25 years ago when Ford Philippines first entered the country. Care to take a guess as to what this vehicle was?

It wasn’t a truck or midsize SUV, but something considerably more niche by today’s standards: the Ford Expedition full-size SUV. A total of 97 units were sold in the model’s first year.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

No, painting the sidewalks to make them look like legal parking slots won’t work

Driving southbound via Skyway? Good luck

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Again, this was 25 years ago. Ford’s local lineup has expanded considerably since then and has included the likes of the Escape, Focus, Explorer, Lynx, and Transit. More than 400,000 customers have purchased a Ford vehicle since 1997.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Today, Ford Philippines has 49 dealerships scattered across the Philippines. The company is also no stranger to corporate social responsibility initiatives, with the likes of the Driving Skills for Life program and COVID-19 relief operations during the height of the pandemic.

“It has been a thrilling ride for Ford in the Philippines. We thank all our stakeholders who have been part of our journey for the last 25 years—our customers, dealers, employees, business partners, and communities. We appreciate the amount of support, partnership, and collaboration you have extended through the years,” Mike Breen, Ford Philippines managing director, said in a statement.

“As we move forward to the years ahead, we will continue to go further and take the Ford ownership experience to greater heights.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.