Report: Honda, Nissan to cut production in Japan this month

More automakers are set to scale down manufacturing in Japan yet again. According to a report by Nikkei Asia, Honda and Nissan will cut production in February due to supply-chain disruptions.

The floods in Malaysia in December have reportedly hampered the supply of non-semiconductor components from Southeast Asia. Nikkei says Honda is the first Japanese carmaker to report that flood damages have affected its production, but it expects other manufacturers to follow suit.

Honda is set to reduce its production at two Japanese assembly plants this month by 10% from its original targets, or about 60,000 vehicles. Meanwhile, Nissan will decrease production by 4%, or about 10,000 units. This comes after the company made a 4% cut back in January due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

