Report: Mercedes-Benz might be ditching the manual transmission completely in 2023

Earlier, we reported the good news that Ford will continue to offer the Mustang with a six-speed manual transmission—at least for the next-generation release. Not so lucky, though, is any Mercedes-Benz.

Which car from the German brand is axing the manual option? If this report by Automobilwoche turns out to be true, the answer is all of them. For good. According to the German publication, a representative for Mercedes-Benz has already made known the car manufacturer’s intent to do away with the manual transmission completely.

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTO extends validity of driver’s licenses, student permits expiring in June

Apparently, riders are covering their bikes’ plates to avoid no-contact apprehension

Allegedly, this change will come to the company’s lineup in 2023. Automobilwoche reports that the representative says the shift to electric cars is the driving factor in Benz’s shift.

While information like this should be taken with a grain of salt until the brand gives its official word, this news shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. To be honest, the writing has been on the wall for quite a while now, with the vast majority of Mercedes-Benz’s lineup only being available with automatic gearboxes.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Sure, you can say that most Benz owners around these parts are driven and not actually behind the wheel most of the time. The news will still take some digesting, though. How long until other luxury brands follow suit, you reckon?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.