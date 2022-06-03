Industry News

Report: Mercedes-Benz might be ditching the manual transmission completely in 2023

Thoughts on this move?
by Drei Laurel | 5 hours ago
PHOTO: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz

Earlier, we reported the good news that Ford will continue to offer the Mustang with a six-speed manual transmission—at least for the next-generation release. Not so lucky, though, is any Mercedes-Benz.

Which car from the German brand is axing the manual option? If this report by Automobilwoche turns out to be true, the answer is all of them. For good. According to the German publication, a representative for Mercedes-Benz has already made known the car manufacturer’s intent to do away with the manual transmission completely.

Allegedly, this change will come to the company’s lineup in 2023. Automobilwoche reports that the representative says the shift to electric cars is the driving factor in Benz’s shift.

While information like this should be taken with a grain of salt until the brand gives its official word, this news shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. To be honest, the writing has been on the wall for quite a while now, with the vast majority of Mercedes-Benz’s lineup only being available with automatic gearboxes.

Sure, you can say that most Benz owners around these parts are driven and not actually behind the wheel most of the time. The news will still take some digesting, though. How long until other luxury brands follow suit, you reckon?

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

