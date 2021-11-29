Nissan reveals long-term plans to achieve carbon neutrality

Nissan is the latest carmaker to announce its plans to achieve carbon neutrality over the next decades. The carmaker has now unveiled Nissan Ambition 2030, its long-term vision for “empowering mobility and beyond.”

Nissan aims to respond to critical, environmental, societal, and customer needs. It intends to deliver exciting electric vehicles and other technological innovations over the next 10 years, en route to its goal of being truly carbon-neutral by the fiscal year 2050.

“The role of companies to address societal needs is increasingly heightened,” said Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida. “With Nissan Ambition 2030, we will drive the new age of electrification, advance technologies to reduce carbon footprint, and pursue new business opportunities. We want to transform Nissan to become a sustainable company that is truly needed by customers and society.”

Nissan aims to accelerate the electrification of its lineup by investing ¥2 trillion (roughly P888 billion) over the next five years. It will introduce 23 new electrified models and 15 new electric vehicles by FY2030, so by the end of the decade, half of Nissan and Infiniti’s local lineup will have been electrified.

The Japanese carmaker also intends to evolve its lithium-ion battery tech by introducing cobalt-free technology and eventually reduce costs by 65% by FY2028. In that same year, Nissan intends to launch an EV with its proprietary all-solid-state batteries (ASSB), which will enable reduced charging time and costs, better performance, and ultimately, better EV efficiency and accessibility.

PHOTO BY Nissan

In addition, Nissan will expand its ProPilot technology to more Nissan and Infinity vehicles by 2026. It aims to incorporate next-gen Lidar systems on every new model by FY2030 as well. It shared that it will be collaborating with “the most suitable partners” to come up with efficient and sustainable mobility solutions based on the varying needs of different countries.

“We are proud of our long track record of innovation, and of our role in delivering the EV revolution,” said Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta. “With our new ambition, we continue to take the lead in accelerating the natural shift to EVs by creating customer pull through an attractive proposition by driving excitement, enabling adoption, and creating a cleaner world.”

