The all-new Nissan Note is the Japan Car of the Year

Nissan’s best-selling vehicle in Japan receives accolades
by Leandre Grecia | Just now
PHOTO: Nissan
Nissan

Last year, it was Subaru who took home the Japan Car of the Year (JCOTY) title with the new Levorg. Now, it’s Nissan’s turn to receive the award for the all-new Note.

The Note is Nissan’s best-selling vehicle in Japan. The next-generation Note debuted in that market earlier this year bearing fresh exterior and interior designs, added tech, and most important, a new engine. This engine is the e-Power setup that’s now the only setup that can be had with the Note in Japan. This hybrid system is the same one featured in the all-new Kicks from Thailand.

Throughout the year, Nissan also released a few iterations of the Note, including the Note Aurathe Note Autech Crossover, and the Note Aura Nismo.

“We are honored to receive the Japan Car of the Year award for the Note, which represents the new Nissan along with the Ariya,” said Nissan chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta. “The Note is equipped with e-Power, a powertrain that will play an important role in the electrification that Nissan is promoting. With this award as encouragement, we will continue to deliver innovations that turn everyday driving into an exciting time for customers.”

Motorists headed south via SLEX can now use the Skyway Extension
