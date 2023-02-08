Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance bares plans for new pickups, SUVs

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance has big things in store for the global market.

In a press release, the trio of car manufacturers announced plans to build new pickups, SUVs, and electric vehicles in the near future. The main beneficiaries of this development, though, will be Latin America, India, and Europe.

For Latin America, the Alliance plans to offer a new half-ton pickup developed by both Renault and Nissan. A one-ton pickup based on the Nissan Frontier and Renault Alaskan is also in the works, with units expected to be produced in Cordoba, Argentina. A pair of A-segment EVs are also in the cards for the market.

Meanwhile, over in India, both Renault and Nissan are working on a new SUV. The latter brand also has plans to launch a new model based on the Renault Triber. And—surprise, surprise—even more A-segment EVs.

As for Europe, the next-generation ASX and Colt based on the CMF-B platform—which is based partly on the Renault Captur and Clio—are both being developed. Nissan and Renault also plan to work together to “explore the possibility” of collaboration on next-generation C-segment EVs.

Unfortunately, there’s no mention of anything currently in the works for Southeast Asia. But with all that’s going on in the Alliance lately, we find it hard to imagine the region won’t have anything to gain from the three brands in the near future. What do you think?

