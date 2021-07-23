Report: COVID-19 Delta variant forces Toyota to halt production in Thailand

The global auto industry just can’t seem to catch a break.

According to a recent report by Nikkei Asia, Toyota has been forced to temporarily halt manufacturing operations in Thailand as the country tries to keep the Delta variant under control within its borders. The new variant of COVID-19 has reportedly strained local supply lines, shutting down a factory that Toyota relied on for wiring harnesses.

The work stoppage reportedly affects three factories and lasts from July 21 until July 28. The report adds that the company will “assess the situation and decide” on whether or not to resume operations at these facilities on July 29.

This isn’t the first time the Japanese manufacturer has had to cease manufacturing operations in Thailand. In March last year, it stopped production in the country during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, slashing its annual production for 2020 down to just 440,000 units from a capacity of 760,000.

This news hits much closer to home this time, too, as the carmaker’s Thai facilities are responsible for producing the majority of the brand’s offerings here in the Philippines. This includes some of the country’s hottest-selling models like the Toyota Vios, Fortuner, and Hilux. We have reached out to Toyota Motor Philippines to ask if this development will affect local supply but have yet to receive a reply.

