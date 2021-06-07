In Japan, the Toyota GR Yaris can be had with a racing-oriented subscription service

It looks like Toyota GR Yaris owners in Japan are going to have one distinct advantage over buyers residing in other markets.

The Japanese car manufacturer has announced it is launching a special Kinto subscription service that will help the hot hatch evolve with each owner’s individual tastes and driving needs. This offering is available for the new ‘Morizo Selection’ GR Yaris units—a version of the car that features enhancements from Rookie Racing, a team Toyota president Akio Toyoda has raced for in the Super Taikyu Series.

Owners who subscribe to the service and shell out the monthly Kinto fee will get “racing-based updates and personalization” for their unit, including the latest performance software updates, as well as vehicle provisions from the GR Garage. There’s also mention of software customization based on a subscriber’s driving data, though the brand lists this as an item still “under consideration.”

PHOTO BY Toyota

All these benefits are on top of the niceties that already come with each Morizo Selection GR Yaris unit. These hot hatches come with a special ‘Morizo’ emblem, as well as seat stitching, coil springs, and shock absorbers with colors inspired by Rookie Racing. No performance enhancements, though, so you’re still looking at a 1.6-liter turbo engine with 257hp and 360Nm.

The Kinto subscription service for the Toyota GR Yaris will start at ¥54,340 (around P23,600) per month with a contract that runs for three years. Toyota says more details regarding the subscription service will be released in Spring next year. Would you like to see something like this offered in the Philippines?

PHOTO BY Toyota

