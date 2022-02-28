Toyota PH: No ‘additional premiums’ required for Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 purchases

Toyota Motor Philippines is reassuring potential Land Cruiser LC300 buyers that no, paying extra isn’t required if you want to secure a unit.

On its official Facebook page, the Japanese carmaker released a statement thanking LC300 customers for their patience amid a supply shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also made clear that an “additional premium” isn’t being collected for reservations.

“We thank our loyal Toyota customers for their patience in light of the global supply challenges affecting some of our models, including the Land Cruiser 300 series. We seek your understanding as we work on serving your requirements at the soonest possible time,” it reads.

Toyota Land Cruiser pricing

“The LC300 is being offered under one suggested retail price nationwide. We are not requiring additional premiums for LC300 reservations and purchases,” the carmaker added, saying customers who run into pricing concerns should contact the TMP assistance center.

This statement comes following a report by Bilyonaryo.com that alleges at least one local Toyota dealership is taking advantage of a shortage in LC300 units to squeeze more money out of customers.

And in case you missed it, it doesn’t appear the LC300 supply shortage will be done with any time soon. In Japan, the wait time for a brand-new LC300 now stretches as long as four years. Do you or anyone you know still have plans to buy this vehicle despite the expected wait time?

