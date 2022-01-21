In Japan, Toyota’s estimated delivery time for Land Cruiser LC300 units is now 4 years

What’s worse? Not being able to reserve a unit of your target car, or having to wait four years to take delivery of it?

Motorists who plan on ordering a brand-new Land Cruiser LC300 in Japan are being advised by the car manufacturer that there may be a long wait ahead of them. Global demand for the full-size SUV is so high that the estimated delivery time in its home market now lasts four years. Yikes.

“Thank you for considering and ordering our vehicle. We sincerely apologize for the fact that the Land Cruiser has been very well received not only in Japan but also around the world, and it is expected that it will take a long time to deliver it after receiving an order,” a statement on Toyota’s official Japan website reads.

“The delivery time for ordering from now on may be about 4 years. We will do our utmost to shorten the delivery time of our customers, and we appreciate your understanding.”

The forecast on the brand’s website was updated on January 19. The company added, however, that the estimated delivery time may still change depending on its “production situation.”

In many cases, the four-year mark is already nearing half of a vehicle’s life cycle. Considering it took forever for Toyota to release the current-gen Land Cruiser, though, we reckon the wait might still be worth it for a lot of people. Would you be willing to sit on your hands this long for a brand-new car to arrive?

