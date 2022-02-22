Just like the Toyota Land Cruiser, the Lexus LX delivery time in Japan is now four years

If you’re planning to buy a Lexus LX soon, we certainly hope you don’t reside in Japan.

This is because the luxury car manufacturer has announced that the wait time for brand-new units of the full-size SUV is now four years. Yes, just like the Toyota Land Cruiser.

“If you purchase from now on, it may take about four years to deliver the car,” a statement on the Lexus LX’s Japanese website now reads.

“We will consider efforts to shorten the delivery time to our customers as much as possible, and we appreciate your understanding.”

Lexus says the reason for the extended delivery times is—you guessed it— COVID-19. Specifically, the pandemic is wreaking havoc on the car brand’s supply chains in Asia. Again, this situation is similar to the one reportedly impacting Toyota Land Cruiser production in the brand’s domestic market.

Other notable delays in delivery time among the manufacturer’s lineup in Japan include a one-year wait for brand-new NX units and a five-month waiting time for the RX300. The company apologizes for the inconvenience and is appealing for the understanding of anyone who might be impacted by this update.

So, it turns out opting for the Land Cruiser LC300’s more expensive twin brother won’t spare Japanese customers from a long wait, either. Would you be willing to wait this long for a brand-new car?

Lexus LX

PHOTO BY Lexus

