Hundreds of local Land Cruiser and RAV4 units are part of a new Toyota PH service campaign

Are you one of the lucky few who were able to snag a Land Cruiser LC300 when the SUV first became available? Well, we have some unfortunate news: You might already have to bring your unit in for repairs.

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has just announced a new service campaign for local Land Cruiser LC300 and RAV4 HEV units. The issue that needs to be addressed is incorrect programming with these models’ skid control ECU software.

According to TMP, manually turning off these models’ vehicle stability control (VSC) may result in the feature not switching back to ‘on’ during the car’s next ignition cycle. When this happens, a warning light will try to notify the driver that VSC is inactive, but he or she may not recognize it.

“If VSC does not return to the default on setting because the precise operating inputs were carried out and the driver also does not recognize the warning light to manually reactivate the VSC system, then operating the vehicle with an inoperative VSC system could increase the risk of a crash in certain driving conditions,” the TMP service campaign advisory reads.

A total of 615 local Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 units and 92 RAV4 HEVs are included in this service campaign. TMP says that affected owners will be reached out to by the brand with an official notification letter, and will be invited to a dealership for the necessary repairs. Affected owners will not have to pay anything.

Alternatively, you can check if your unit is included in this service campaign here.

This is probably the last thing new car owners want to hear. If Toyota has reached out to you regarding this service campaign, try to make time for a visit to your dealership. A malfunctioning stability control system is a major issue that must be dealt with.

