Toyota is suspending production of the C-HR and Yaris due to the global chip shortage

The ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage continues to impact the auto industry. This time, Toyota is once again making adjustments to its production lines because of the crisis.

The Japanese car manufacturer has announced that it is halting production at three more production lines due to the “parts shortage.” While the company doesn’t mention exactly what specific part is in short supply, a recent report by Bloomberg indicated it is, as expected, semiconductor chips.

This development brings the total number of suspended Toyota production lines to 29 scattered across 14 plants. This latest halt is at Toyota’s Iwate and Miyagi Ohira facilities in Japan and will affect the C-HR, Yaris, and Yaris Cross.

The C-HR subcompact crossover made at the Iwate plant will be the most heavily affected among the three models, with a total of eight days of suspension in June. Production of the Yaris and Yaris cross at the same facility will stop for five days, while production of the Yaris at the Miyagi Ohira plant will stop for just three.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers and suppliers and people in those regions, due to these changes,” Toyota said in a statement.

With still no end in sight, it’s unlikely this will be the last time Toyota’s supply chain will be hit by the chip shortage. Think our market will eventually feel the effects of this? Let us know in the comments.

