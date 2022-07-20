Toyota, Suzuki, and Daihatsu are teaming up to build small commercial EVs

Vehicles like the Suzuki Carry and the newly-launched Toyota Lite Ace are the backbone of countless businesses in the local market. Well, at least for now.

If the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA) begins to gain traction, we could see small commercial vehicles make the shift to electric power soon. Perhaps whatever workhorse Toyota, Suzuki, and Daihatsu are working on?

The three Japanese car manufacturers have announced that they are working on developing new “mini-commercial van electric vehicles” that are slated for introduction in 2023.

In a statement, Suzuki said that the trio is hoping to make its new offering affordable and capable of catering to the needs of commercial customers. The Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) will be responsible for planning the project, while the three major car brands will jointly develop an all-new battery electric vehicle (BEV) system.

Suzuki also stressed the importance of smaller-scale commercial vehicles, saying their size and usability make them “capable of contributing significantly to the achievement of carbon neutrality if electrification advances.”

Details remain relatively scarce, but the trio has revealed that the upcoming commercial EV will be used for social projects around Tokyo and Fukushima in Japan.

Sounds promising. If the three car brands can keep this thing’s price down, perhaps it might be worth considering for the Philippine market. Would you be willing to use a small commercial EV to help run your business?

