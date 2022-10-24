You can own a brand-new Toyota Vios for just over P8k a month until the end of October

One of the keys to the Toyota Vios’ popularity is how attainable the subcompact sedan is. This October, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is making the model even more tempting to drive home through the brand’s latest deals.

Until October 31, buyers can own a brand-new Vios XE CVT for just P8,212 per month (50% downpayment) through TMP’s Pay Light option. Alternatively, the variant is also available via a Pay Low all-in downpayment offer of P115,350, or with a P45,000 cash discount. The Vios G, E, and XLE are also available with a five-year warranty thrown in.

Need something for the family? You’ll be glad to know that Pay Light and Pay Low options are available for the Toyota Innova seven-seat MPV as well. The Innova J DSL MT can be had for as low as P12,787 per month or with a P178,650 all-in downpayment. The E AT and E MT variants, meanwhile, are available with a P20,000 discount.

The Toyota Raize G CVT is being offered for just P10,110 per month, while the Veloz can be driven home for P13,210 per month, too.

Other deals? TMP is offering motorists looking to trade in a Wigo for a Toyota Innova or Vios up to a P35,000 rebate. Trade the small hatch for a Raize G CVT or Veloz and you can get up to a P30,000 or P20,000 rebate, respectively. The brand also has maintenance offers available for select models as well.

You can check out the official TMP website or social media channels for more information on these deals. Do any of these offers sound good to you?

