Cyclist and motorcycle rider groups reject EDSA bike lane sharing proposal

“Walang nag-agree.”

This was how Romando Artes, acting chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), summarized the objection of various stakeholders to the proposed shared lane for cyclists and motorcycle riders on EDSA. Among the groups that attended the MMDA’s stakeholder meeting on August 29 were Move as One Coalition, Motorcycle Rights Organization, Motorcycle Philippines Federation, Angkas, Bikers for a Cause, and AltMobility PH.

In a press conference after the meeting, Artes and group representatives relayed that those present had unanimously rejected the EDSA lane-sharing proposal for cyclists and motorcycle riders because of safety concerns.

“Nagtanong kami sa mga ibang group at sa group namin, isa lang ang lumabas: Meron bang magkasama ang motorcycle lane at bicycle lane sa buong mundo? Wala, di ba? Talagang exclusive for bicycle lang,” said Atoy Sta. Cruz, director of Motorcycle Philippines Federation. “Hindi pwedeng pagsamahin. Bakit? Because of safety.

Artes also mentioned the viral road rage video involving a driver and a cyclist. The incident happened in a bike lane, with the driver—an armed ex-policeman—pulled a gun on the cyclist after accusing the latter of making contact with his vehicle.

“It appears…na may mali talaga yung kotse, tapos siya pa yung galit,” Artes commented. “Yun nga ang sinasabi namin sa strict enforcement ng bicycle lane, na umiiwas tayo sa ganyang situation na may masaging siklista, maaksidente. [Ang bike lane] ay dedicated para sa kanila. Kailangang irespeto.”

The MMDA chief added that the continued suspension of the no-contact apprehension program (NCAP) limits the agency’s capacity to keep motorcyclists out of bike lanes, among others. The Supreme Court issued a temporary restraining order on the program’s implementation exactly one year ago.

“Ang nangyayari, parang cat and mouse. Pag may nakitang enforcers, lalabas. Pero pag wala nang nakita, babalik,” Artes said. “Hindi talaga namin kaya bantayan lahat ng kalsada without the NCAP, so susulat ulit kami sa Office of the Solicitor General to show yung effect ng TRO.”

According to the MMDA, the next move is to have further consultations with stakeholders—this time individually—on other solutions they can pursue, including when the agency can start ticketing bike-lane violators. Earlier this month, it released an advisory saying motorcycle riders caught riding using EDSA bike lanes will be fined P1,000 for obstruction.

