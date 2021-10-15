Leg 2 of this year’s Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup is happening this weekend

Is an hour or two of scrolling social media on your itinerary this Saturday? Well, how about you scrap that plan and replace it with something a bit more exciting?

If you’re looking to satisfy your motorsport fix this weekend, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is holding the second leg of the 2021 Gazoo Racing Vios Cup season at the Clark International Speedway on October 16.

No, we don’t mean you should drive all the way to Clark. Instead, you can tune in from the safety and convenience of your own home via Facebook.

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

Celebrity racers Daniel Matsunaga, Troy Montero, Fabio Ide will be taking to the track for the Promotional Class. The Autocross Challenge, meanwhile, will see former beauty queens Winwyn Marquez, Laura Lehman, and Carla Lizardo competing. Other media personalities who’ll be making appearances include John Manalo, Jacq Yu, Gab Lagman, Enzo Pineda, and Arron Villaflor.

If you’re looking to catch up on where the rest of this year’s racers stand, you can check out our summary of the competition’s first leg here.

Yes, we miss watching these events live as well. Thankfully, TMP knows how to throw a race, whether with fans in the stands or with viewers watching all the racing action on their smartphones and laptops. If you’re going to tune in, be sure to check out the Japanese carmaker’s official Facebook page at 10am this Saturday.

