Looks like Michael Mann’s Enzo Ferrari biopic is finally pushing through

A new movie charting the life of Enzo Ferrari has been confirmed. American director Michael Mann will finally get to make his long-mooted film about Il Commendatore with a star-studded cast.

Movie studio STXfilms said: “Fire up your engines. We’re excited to announce FERRARI directed by the legendary Michael Mann starring Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, and Shailene Woodley.

“The Enzo Ferrari biopic begins principal photography in Italy this Spring.”

Quite a roll call of talent there. Adam Driver is an Oscar nominee, Shailene Woodley is an Emmy nominee, and Penelope Cruz and Mann are Oscar winners. According to a report from Deadline, the movie is set in 1957 with Ferrari ‘in crisis’ and staking everything on that year’s ill-fated Mille Miglia. Ferrari would win that 1,000-mile epic, but the race was beset with tragedy.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard of an Enzo Ferrari movie, nor is it the first time Michael Mann has expressed an interest in making an Enzo Ferrari movie. Nor is it the first time we’ve equated cars and Michael Mann—his passion for the Prancing Horse was such that he once made a teaser trailer for the then-new Ferrari California back in 2008.

Maybe once Mann’s done with Enzo Ferrari, he could do a short film celebrating the V12 Ferrari Enzo...

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

