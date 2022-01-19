Toyota has won the 2022 Dakar Rally

Well, that’s one way to kick off the new year. Toyota’s 2022 motorsports campaign is off to a great start after Gazoo Racing—the Japanese carmaker’s performance wing—won this year’s Dakar Rally overall by an impressive 27 minutes and 46 seconds.

The brand’s 2022 Dakar Rally efforts were spearheaded by the GR DKR Hilux T1+, a more extreme version of the brand’s long-popular pickup offering. Other race cars included in Toyota’s 2022 Dakar Rally lineup include the Land Cruiser LC200 and a Hino 600 Series truck.

This is the second time in the past four years Toyota has come out on top in the annual event. Toyota drivers Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel dominated this year’s rally, never finding themselves in a position to lose the number one spot despite running into difficulty navigating in the final stage of the race. You can check out a full breakdown of Toyota’s 2022 Dakar Rally performance here.

“Such an amazing feeling to win Dakar! We lead right from the beginning, and managed to control the pace throughout the race, making it an amazing win,” Al-Attiyah said following the win.

In a statement, Toyota president and CEO Akio Toyoda expressed his gratitude to this year’s racers and the personnel responsible for making the vehicles they drove possible.

“A car is an aggregation of many parts. Each part can significantly alter the performance, the feel, and the drive. In races and rallies, many participants build their cars to pursue a single goal, better their vehicles, and develop the technologies along the way,” Toyoda said.

“Toyota Motor Corporation and Toyota Group companies will continue making ever-better cars through their motorsports activities. At the beginning of this year, I am more confident in this than ever.”

Do you think Toyota will be able to sustain this level of success in its other motorsport endeavors throughout 2022?

