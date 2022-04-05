Racing News

Toyota will launch a GR86 one-make race series in the US in 2023

Similar to Japan’s GR86/BRZ Cup
by Greg Potts | 6 hours ago
Toyota 86, Toyota GR86
PHOTO: TopGear.com
Toyota
Toyota 86

Oh, how we envy the US. Sometimes. Anyway, we do at this particular moment because Toyota Gazoo Racing North America has announced that it’s starting a new Toyota GR86 one-make race series.

Toyota 86, Toyota GR86, Toyota GR86 one-make race

A similar series with the previous-gen GT86 (and the Subaru BRZ) has been running for nine years in Japan and is set to make the switch to the new GR this July, but from 2023 onwards there’ll be a US championship, too.

Gazoo Racing has confirmed that there’ll be seven rounds throughout 2023, with all the cars running the same spec and feeding learnings back to the Toyota GR road car team.

Anyone in need of an extra driver? You can find our contact details somewhere on this page…

Toyota 86, Toyota GR86, Toyota GR86 one-make race

Toyota 86, Toyota GR86, Toyota GR86 one-make race

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento!

PHOTO: TopGear.com

    This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

