Toyota will launch a GR86 one-make race series in the US in 2023

Oh, how we envy the US. Sometimes. Anyway, we do at this particular moment because Toyota Gazoo Racing North America has announced that it’s starting a new Toyota GR86 one-make race series.

A similar series with the previous-gen GT86 (and the Subaru BRZ) has been running for nine years in Japan and is set to make the switch to the new GR this July, but from 2023 onwards there’ll be a US championship, too.

Gazoo Racing has confirmed that there’ll be seven rounds throughout 2023, with all the cars running the same spec and feeding learnings back to the Toyota GR road car team.

Anyone in need of an extra driver? You can find our contact details somewhere on this page…

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

