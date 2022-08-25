The second leg of the 2022 Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup has concluded

The Toyota 86 wasn’t the only highlight for Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) this past weekend—it also concluded the second leg of the 2022 Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup.

Once again, circuit racers, celebrities, influencers, and media personnel came together to duke it out in the Circuit Championship and Autocross Challenge.

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

In the Circuit Championship, Jay Lao of Happy Hotels/OTR Racing Team bagged first place in the Promotional Class. In the Sporting Class, Jiro Garbes of JB Racing/Toyota Team San Fernando finished in first. Meanwhile, Bryan Co of the R Racing Team got the victory in the Super Sporting Class.

As for the Autocross Challenge, Miguel Romulo got the win in the Influencer Promotional Class, while Jules Aquino finished first in the Influencer Super Sporting Class. Pablo Salapantan emerged victorious in the Media Promotional Class, Jamil Lacuna in the Media Sporting Class, and Luis Moreno in the GR GT Promotional Class.

In case you missed all the action, Leg 3 of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup will be happening in November—you can keep an eye out for that one next.

More photos of the 2022 Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup Leg 2:

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Philippines

