Time names the trippy BMW iX Flow one of 2022’s best inventions

Remember the BMW iX Flow? The vehicle was revealed at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show and caught eyes with its tippy color-shifting exterior.

The “electrophoretic” paint job (if we can even call it that) uses tech similar to that used in e-readers. It contains negatively charged white pigments and positively charged black pigments, allowing the exterior’s color to shift with the press of a button.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Tom’s World patron claims Yamaha Mio Aerox after finally exchanging his tickets

Is the Aehra SUV the next big luxury EV?

PHOTO BY BMW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The innovation opens up numerous possibilities when it comes to car personalization. Perhaps more importantly, using this on cars can also help boost efficiency.

On a hot and sunny day, cars equipped with the technology can drive around with a white exterior. This means less energy is used cooling the cabin, and in electric vehicles, this will result in extended range. The same goes for cold days and using a black paint job outside instead.

In the grand scheme of car tech, it’s a relatively simple application that can go a long way if used correctly. Time, in fact, finds the electrophoretic exterior so promising that the magazine named the BMW iX Flow to its annual list of the world’s inventions alongside the likes of the Ford F-150 Lightning and Lucid Air EV.

PHOTO BY BMW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

The iX Flow makes an appearance on Time’s 200 Best Inventions list labeled as the “Chameleon Car.” It has a better ring to it than electrophoretic, if you ask us—but we reckon BMW will have come up with a catchier label for the exterior by the time it hits actual production lines.

You can check out the full list of Time’s Best Inventions for 2022 here. So, how long do you think it will be before we see this kind of tech inside dealerships?

PHOTO BY BMW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓