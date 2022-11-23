Report: Cars with built-in PlayStation 5s? Honda says it can make it happen

This isn’t what we had in mind when Honda and Sony announced a new electric vehicle partnership back in June. But hey, we say go for it.

Citing a recent interview conducted by the Financial Times, IGN reports that Honda and Sony can work on integrating PlayStation 5s into EVs as “part of a greater vision to make a more entertainment-driven vehicle.”

“Sony has content, services, and entertainment technologies that move people. We are adapting these assets to mobility, and this is our strength against Tesla,” Sony Honda Mobility president Izumi Kawanishi told the Financial Times regarding the idea.

The company’s CEO Yasuhide Mizuno sounded open to the possibility, too, adding the brand’s future offerings “will cater to the entertainment and network we would like to offer.”

We just hope that if these plans are pursued, the use of the gaming console will be limited to passengers only. Even autonomous vehicles, after all, still currently need their drivers to pay attention to the road.

Honda is hardly the only car brand to pursue in-car gaming, though. If you’ll recall, Elon Musk got gamers’ all sweaty and excited after teasing that Tesla’s newer cars would be able to run triple-A titles like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

So, in-car gaming? Will this be a distraction or a neat way to pass the time while stuck in traffic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

