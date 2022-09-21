Report: Roads with built-in wireless charging for EVs are already being tested

One of the biggest roadblocks when it comes the electric vehicle (EV) adoption is charging, or the lack of charging infrastructure, rather. But what if you didn’t need to drop by a charging station every now and then? What if you never had to plug in at all?

According to a recent report by Nikkei Asia, paved roads with built-in wireless charging technology are already being tested in Japan, with “practical technology” a possibility by the year 2025.

The report says that an EV was able to drive 15kph on a course “with uninterrupted lines of electrical coils embedded beneath the surface” at Tokyo’s Obayashi research center. Using magnetic field induction, the road is able to produce a current in separate coils installed inside the EV.

Nikkei Asia reports that driverless buses that operate 24/7 would be one of the main beneficiaries of this technological breakthrough. The concrete used in the pavement is also reinforced with fiber for added durability.

The report adds, however, that this technology is still far from perfect. Charging wirelessly, it points out, will not be as efficient as doing so using a conventional cable due to transmission loss.

Parties involved in the technology’s development are reportedly trying to see how these developments can be applied in real-world settings. How long do you think it will be before this kind of charging technology becomes widespread, if ever?

