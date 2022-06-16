If we ever wake up in a Michael Bay movie, we hope we have the keys to an armored LC300

If there’s one thing a Michael Bay movie is good for, it’s explosions. It doesn’t matter if it’s a car, a plane, an aircraft carrier—hell, even a meteor. If you can touch it, Bay will have it strapped up in whatever goes boom and get the cameras rolling.

Can you imagine, though, if you were part of a Bay film? We don’t mean as part of production, we mean as an actual living and breathing person in his Bayhem universe where even driving to work entails dodging rockets and taking bullets to the windshield.

Well, if we ever wake up in a world where giant robots are fighting out in the streets, we know what we’d want to drive: An armored Toyota Land Cruiser LC300. Watch:

Inkas armored Toyota Land Cruiser LC300

NEWS STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTO revokes license of SUV driver in viral video

PH fuel price update: Increase of 4.30/L for diesel, P2.15/L for gas starting June 14

Continue reading below ↓

Okay, admittedly the SUV you see surviving bullets and grenades in the video above isn’t just any regular armored vehicle. Inkas, which is one of the biggest names in the business of getting people from point A to B in one piece, was responsible for beefing it up.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

And beef it up Inkas did. Armored floor, roof, windows, doors—the LC300 took more than 780 shots in critical areas and withstood 15kg of TNT during testing. Footage taken from inside the cabin show a dummy with barely a scratch on it as well, with Inkas claiming “100% passenger survivability” and “no deformation.”

Impressive stuff. Would you make the same pick as us? Let us know what your choice of armored car would be in the comments.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.