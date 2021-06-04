Toyota celebrates 70 years of the Land Cruiser with this special-edition Prado

So, the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser is set to be unveiled—pretty big news considering we’ve been waiting forever for this news. It’s not the only news regarding Land Cruiser name, though.

Over in Japan, the carmaker is celebrating the Land Cruiser’s 70th birthday with a special-edition anniversary release of the Land Cruiser Prado. Alterations are pretty subtle and all purely aesthetic (no mention of changes to the 2.8-liter diesel or 2.7-liter gasoline), but hey, more Land Cruiser news!

PHOTO BY Toyota

Outside, the Land Cruiser Prado 70th Anniversary Limited gets upgrades like a blacked-out front grille, new headlight and foglight trim, piano black roof rails, as well as blacked-out 18-inch aluminum wheels. The rear, meanwhile, flaunts some new black trim as well as special ‘70th Anniversary’ badging.

It’s tempting to pair these enhancements with a black paint job, but they contrast so nicely with white that it’s hard to argue with opting for a cleaner appearance. Inside, you’ll still find plenty of leather bits and a relatively rugged design. Toyota is also throwing in some special floor mats with ‘70th Anniversary’ embroidery, too.

PHOTO BY Toyota

This is definitely a neat release, but if you have to money to throw at this, you’ll probably want to wait for the all-new Land Cruiser LC300 to be revealed before pulling the trigger. Unless, of course, you just love the Prado this much.

PHOTO BY Toyota

