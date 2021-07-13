The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado might be getting a slight price bump

It looks like Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has other plans lined up before it officially unveils the all-new Land Cruiser.

According to a source, the carmaker is set to launch an updated version of the Land Cruiser Prado this week. But don’t get your hopes up, as this Prado won’t come with any major improvements like the one launched in Australia last week.

The new Prado only gets new 19-inch wheels shod in 265/55 R19 tires. It will still be available with either a 201hp, 500Nm 2.8-liter turbodiesel or a 271hp, 381Nm Dual-VVTi V6 gasoline mill.

As far as color options go, the new Prado can also still be had in Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, or White Pearl Crystal Shine (for an additional P15,000).

What’s most notable in the 2021 Land Cruiser Prado, though, is the price tag. Our guy tells us that TMP is bumping the SRP of both diesel and gasoline variants by P50,000. See below for the supposed updated price list:

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 2.8 VX Diesel AT - P4,220,000

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 4.0 VX Gasoline AT - P3,419,000

We’re also told that local Toyota dealerships will begin selling this new Land Cruiser Prado on July 15, 2021.

