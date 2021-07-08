Toyota continues to breathe life into the Land Cruiser Prado

Excited for the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser? We understand. The LC300 is, after all, shiny and new, and is available in Gazoo Racing guise. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the next-generation vehicle now finds itself under the spotlight.

Don’t think for a second, though, that the LC300’s reveal means the Japanese carmaker will now leave what’s currently on offer outside to gather dust. Over in Australia, for example, the Land Cruiser Prado continues to receive worthwhile updates.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Prado units down under still get a 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel with 201hp and up to 500Nm of torque, but the SUV’s package has been bolstered for 2021 with more safety, convenience, and some added aesthetic tweaks.

GX units now get a little extra chrome outside and puddle lamps, while higher-end units now come equipped with new 19-inch alloy wheels with either an ‘Active’ or ‘Prestige’ design. Buyers of more premium variants now also have the option of moving the spare wheel from the rear of the vehicle to under it.

In terms of safety, features like blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert now come as standard on GX and GLX units, complementing Toyota Safety Sense tech like high-speed active cruise control and lane departure alert with steering assistance.

PHOTO BY Toyota

“We are committed to ensuring our customers benefit from the peace of mind that comes with the latest advanced safety features,” Toyota Australia vice president of sales, marketing and finance operations Sean Hanley said in a statement.

“These safety updates, along with the range of visual enhancements, ensure there has never been a better time to explore Australia's vast backyard in a Prado.”

These alterations and upgrades are very subtle in the grand scheme of things but are a good indication that Prado owners don’t have too much to worry about when it comes to support, despite the model’s age. Let us know in the comments which Land Cruiser you’d prefer to have in your garage: The Prado or the all-new LC300?

