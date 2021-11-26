The all-new diesel Ford F-150 arrives in PH with a P3.398-M price tag

Last year, Ford Philippines caught our market by surprise when it brought in the thirteenth-generation F-150. The move shook up the local pickup segment, finally providing consumers with a mainstream full-size entry to consider. There was one thing missing, though: The availability of a diesel variant.

Now, the American carmaker has addressed this hole in its lineup by introducing the all-new, diesel-powered Ford F-150. How much? You’ll have to shell out a cool P3,398,000 for a Lariat Diesel 4x4 unit.

For that amount, you’re getting a 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel engine capable of up to 250hp at 3,250rpm and 596Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. Shifting duties are handled by a 10-speed automatic transmission.

There’s much more to this new addition than just sheer size and brute diesel power, too. In the looks department, next-gen Ford F-150 units flaunt LED headlights with configurable daytime running lights, as well as 20-inch six-spoke darkened aluminum alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. The truck also comes with a cargo box with LED zone lighting and power-deployable running boards.

Buyers can choose from seven colors: Agate Black Metallic, Iconic Silver Metallic, Lead Foot, Oxford White, Rapid Red Metallic, Velocity Blue Metallic, and Carbonized Gray Metallic.

On the inside, there’s room for days and design cues with noticeably American sensibilities. Up top, you’re greeted by a large twin-panel moonroof, and planted on the dashboard is a 12-inch central touchscreen. Speaking of displays, drivers will be faced with a 12-inch digital instrument cluster.

Occupants won’t be left hanging when it comes to entertainment, either, as all-new F-150 units come equipped with a premium eight-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound setup. Everything is handled by the brand’s SYNC 4 infotainment system, so expect a clean and convenient time with the aforementioned touchscreen.

And capping this truck’s features package off is a variety of advanced safety tech including adaptive cruise control, lane centering and speed sign recognition, and evasive steering assist.

So, a P3,398,000 price tag. Is diesel power in a full-size truck worth that much to you? Chime in.

