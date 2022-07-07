The all-new Ford Ranger will start at P1,198,000; Everest at P1,799,000

Those of you who’ve been saving up to buy an all-new Ford Ranger or Everest, listen up. Ford Philippines has announced the official local prices and variants of the two models, and there are a lot for you to choose from.

Let’s start with the 2022 Ford Ranger. In the Philippine market, the pickup will be available in eight variants and will start at P1,198,000. The entire range tops out at a cool P1,875,000. Look:

2022 Ford Ranger

Ford Ranger 2.0L Turbo XL 4x4 MT - P1,198,000 Ford Ranger 2.0L Turbo XLS 4x2 MT - P1,198,000 Ford Ranger 2.0L Turbo XLS 4x2 AT - P1,273,000 Ford Ranger 2.0L Turbo XLT 4x2 AT - P1,374,000 Ford Ranger 2.0L Turbo Sport 4x2 AT - P1,474,000 Ford Ranger 2.0L Turbo Sport 4x4 AT - P1,594,000 Ford Ranger 2.0L Turbo Wildtrak 4x2 AT - P1,569,000 Ford Ranger 2.0L Bi-Turbo Wildtrak 4x4 AT - P1,875,000

Now, for the all-new Ford Everest. For this generation, the midsize SUV is being offered in five variants. The base unit will set you back P1,799,000, while the top-of-the-line version has a price tag of P2,495,000. Check them out:

2022 Ford Everest

Ford Everest 2.0L Turbo Trend 4x2 AT - P1,799,000 Ford Everest 2.0L Turbo Limited 4x2 AT - P1,999,000 Ford Everest 2.0L Turbo Sport 4x2 AT - P2,089,000 Ford Everest 2.0L Turbo Titanium+ 4x2 AT - P2,179,000 Ford Everest 2.0L Bi-Turbo Titanium+ 4x4 AT - P2,495,000

The prices and variants aren’t the only confirmation we’ve received from Ford Philippines today, either. The brand has also provided the engine details for the two models.

As you can see, only the top-spec units for both models come with the more potent bi-turbo engine option. This is a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel engine capable of up to 207hp and 500Nm of torque. For both models, the rest of the lineup settles for a more modest 2.0-liter turbodiesel with 168hp and up to 405Nm. Transmission options are a 10-speed automatic gearbox for higher-end units and a six-speed automatic for the rest of the lineup.

Reservations for both next-generation Ford models are now open on the carmaker’s online portal. The brand, though, is requiring a fully refundable P10,000 reservation fee charged via debit card, credit card, or PayPal for customers looking to place.

And there you have it. The local launch for both vehicles will be on July 28. Are you planning to place a reservation already?

