Next-gen Ford Ranger to be revealed later this year, scheduled for 2022 launch

The hits in the pickup segment just keep on coming.

Ford has just released its first official images of the all-new Ranger, showing off the next-generation pickup draped in camouflage and being tested off the beaten path.

Not surprisingly, details are scarce. The American car manufacturer has revealed, though, that the 2022 Ranger will see its full reveal later in 2021 and is scheduled for an official launch sometime next year.

So yeah, there’s still very little to go on at the moment. The teaser image Ford Philippines has provided us does, however, give us a decent view of the vehicle’s proportions and headlights. Observations? The Ranger looks a bit burlier, and a lot more work appears to have gone into its daytime running lights.

PHOTO BY Ford Philippines

Obviously, no performance figures or specs yet. At the moment, the current-gen Ranger in the Philippines can be had with a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel (210hp and 500Nm), a 2.0-liter turbodiesel (178hp and 420Nm), or a 2.2-liter turbodiesel (158hp and 385Nm).

Other official details? Well, the brand promises superior off-road capability, and that this will be the smartest generation of the long-running truck yet.

So, what changes would you like to see in the next-generation Ford Ranger? Let us know all of them in the comments.

