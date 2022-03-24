The Honda Civic e:HEV does 181hp and 315Nm using a 2.0-liter engine and two electric motors

Yes, we know that we first saw this eleventh-generation Honda Civic hatch in June last year, and we also know that it has been on sale for quite a while already. However, what you’re looking at here is the hybrid-only Euro version.

Honda says that the launch of this Civic e:HEV completes the electrification of its European line-up. Under the rather sleek skin there’s a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle gasoline engine that’s connected to two electric motors and a new, more compact battery pack. The result is 181hp and 315Nm of torque, with Honda also targeting CO2 emissions of less than 110g/km. Sounds promising.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

The wheelbase is 35mm longer than the previous generation Civic, so space inside shouldn’t be impacted by the hybridization. Up front you get a 9.0-inch central touchscreen and digital dials in top-spec versions, plus that rather lovely honeycomb all-in-one air vent.

There’s also revised front dampers, an aluminum hood to reduce weight and perhaps even shades of modern NSX in those rear lights. Honda says it’ll be available to European customers from autumn this year. What do we think, people?

2022 Honda Civic e:HEV photos

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: Thijs article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

