Honda previews the new e:Ny1 Prototype electric SUV

Honda has announced that it’ll bring two new crossovers to market in Europe next year, with one described as an all-electric B-segment SUV (see above) and the other a larger, hybrid-engined C-segment SUV (see below).

The full EV is previewed by the e:Ny1 Prototype. More than a hint of current-gen HR-V in that design, isn’t there? Especially with that rear door and sloping roofline combo.

There are no actual stats just yet, but Honda says that it’ll offer “the unique blend of dynamics, technology, and design that Honda is known for.” It also reckons it’ll be a “great option for families looking for their first EV,” but there’s no word on any kind of range, price, or performance figures.

The second new crossover for next year only exists as a sketch right now. We already know that it’ll be roughly the size of a CR-V, but that it won’t replace that car. In fact, a new CR-V with an additional plug-in hybrid option will launch next year too.

If the drawings are anything to go by though, the new as-yet-unnamed SUV—which Honda will supposedly sell as the HR-V in the US—will major on lifestyle, with chunky aggressive styling and perhaps even all-wheel drive.

What do we think then, folks? Looking forward to the future of Honda?

NOTE: Thijs article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

