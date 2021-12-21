The first batch of electric Hummers is now ready for delivery

GMC’s decision to revive the iconic Hummer model line as an electric truck raised quite a few eyebrows when it was announced last year. Soon, we’ll be finding out if this thing was worth the wait.

The first batch of Edition 1 Hummer EVs has rolled off the production line at the carmaker’s Factory Zero manufacturing plant. These units will proceed to make their way to the vehicle’s inaugural owners.

If you’ll recall, one lucky fellow paid a cool $2.5 million (around P124 million) earlier this year for the privilege of being handed the keys to Hummer EV VIN 001. If you have less money to throw, though, you can always buy one at a dealership for $110,295 (P5.5 million).

The most powerful Hummer EV can do up to 1,000hp and a ridiculous 15,574Nm of torque (no, that’s not a typo). That’s enough to propel the behemoth from 0-100kph in a measly three seconds.

PHOTO BY GMC

That zippiness sounds nice, but what we really want to try out first is the model’s new Crabwalk feature, which could be a game-changer for both fans of off-road capability and not having to turn the steering wheel infinite times when trying to park a large truck.

It’s only a matter of time before we know if the hype for this release was warranted. What other dead nameplates would you like to see brought back to life as an EV?

