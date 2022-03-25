The 2022 Isuzu D-Max X-Series lineup makes its debut in Thailand

The latest version of the Isuzu D-Max is easily the most energetic the model has ever looked. With sharper styling cues thrown in the match the rugged no-nonsense aesthetic the pickup is known for, it’s easy to see why.

There’s always room for more sportiness, though, and Isuzu is delivering exactly that with its new X-Series D-Max offerings. Showcased at the 2022 Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS), these trucks are hoping to draw in buyers who find the stock version of the model a tad bit too tame.

PHOTO BY Isuzu

Two X-Series D-Max options are being made available in Thailand. The first is the Isuzu D-Max X-Series Hi-Lander. This take leans more towards giving the vehicle a more durable look, courtesy of macho new bumpers, new sports bars out back, a different grille design featuring some popping red accents, and rugged new wheels. You’ll also find some subtle racing stripes running across the length of the truck.

PHOTO BY Isuzu

Option two is called the X-Series Speed. Upgrades here are geared more towards individuals with, as the name implies, as sportier taste. The standard bumpers have been ditched in favor of more aggressive ones, and the wheels get a more eye-catching blacked-out aesthetic, too. Like the Hi-Lander, it also gets racing stripes and nice red accents on the grille. The interior also gets a fair bit of red, as well as X-Series embroidery on the seats.

No changes to what’s under the hood here, though. X-Series units come equipped with Isuzu’s 1.9-liter RZ4E-TC Blue Power turbodiesel engine capable of 150hp at 3,600rom and 350Nm of torque between 1,800-2,600rpm.

PHOTO BY Isuzu

Considering the previous-generation D-Max received the X-Series treatment here in the Philippines, we think it might only be a matter of time before Isuzu Philippines decides to bring these in. Would you like to see these trucks available at local dealerships?

2022 Isuzu D-Max X-Series

PHOTO BY Isuzu

PHOTO BY Isuzu

PHOTO BY Isuzu

