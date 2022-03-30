New Porsche Macan lands in PH with revamped 2.0-liter turbo

Long gone is the impression that a sporty vehicle is limited to only two doors and a ground-hugging stance. Some SUVs have since cemented their status as a fun ride, with models like the Porsche Macan leading the charge thanks to a package that offers the brand’s performance without sacrificing the practicality of a larger vehicle.

The latest version of the Macan has just landed in the Philippine market, flaunting a handful of aesthetic enhancements to go along with a redeveloped 2.0-liter turbocharged in-line-four engine.

The new mill churns out 265hp between 5,000-6,000rpm and up to 400Nm of torque between 1,800-4,500rpm to all four wheels, with a Porsche Traction Management (PTM) system ensuring optimal grip through drives.

PHOTO BY PGA Cars Inc.

Shifting is handled via a seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) transmission, and a variety of drive modes available (Normal, Sport, Sport Plus, and Individual) gives drivers options to customize the Macan’s performance to their liking. Launch Control should also make things interesting for those looking to get to speed in a jiffy.

Outside, new LED lights give the Macan a fresher appearance, and the side blades of the nameplate now feature a new Lava Black color and intricate 3D surface. There’s a new bumper at the rear to go along with a new diffuser as well. Capping off the vehicle’s stunning design are 19-inch wheels.

PHOTO BY PGA Cars Inc.

As for the interior, the stealthy vibe is enhanced by a rev counter derived from the 911, as well as a new analog clock on the center of the dashboard. The center console has been redesigned and now features touch controls, and also houses the cabin’s 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other notable features include electronic seat adjustment and a new gear selector.

With more than 600,000 units sold, the Macan is Porsche’s best-selling offering across all its markets. And it’s easy to see why: Even buyers after the brand’s signature capability need to consider a ride’s practicality, too.

2022 Porsche Macan

PHOTO BY PGA Cars Inc.

PHOTO BY PGA Cars Inc.

PHOTO BY PGA Cars Inc.

