All-new Toyota Avanza awarded 5-star safety rating following ASEAN NCAP crash tests

Expensive cars aren’t necessarily safe, and safe cars don’t necessarily need to come with premium price tags. Mass-market darling Toyota is good proof of this, as its offerings have consistently walked away from New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asia (ASEAN NCAP) crash tests with flying colors.

The latest Toyota to impress ASEAN NCAP safety-wise is the all-new Avanza. Known as the Veloz in other markets, the MPV received 34.88 points for adult occupant safety, 17.17 points for child occupants, 16.03 points for safety assist, and 11.92 points for motorcyclist safety. Total score: 79.99 points—good enough for five stars.

2022 Toyota Avanza ASEAN NCAP results

Units tested by the ASEAN NCAP were sourced from Indonesia. Standard safety equipment includex anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, and seatbelt reminders. Notable optional safety features include autonomous emergency braking and a lane departure warning system.

In a statement, ASEAN NCAP secretary-general Dr. Khairil Anwar Abu Kassim said that, considering the popularity of the segment in Southeast Asia, it’s important MPVs are able to perform well during testing.

“MPV is among one of the most popular means of transport in ASEAN. The extra passenger seats offer convenience to road users as it is able to transport more people on a journey. This is because ASEAN families normally make up more than the average household size, which includes extended family members such as grandparents,” he said.

“Thus, we are proud that Toyota has equipped its new MPV with safety technologies that we find necessary to ensure not only the safety of its occupants but also other vulnerable road users.”

How big of a consideration is safety when you’re checking out rides at the dealership? Are safety ratings and crash test results something you look up before considering models?

