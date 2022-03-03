Toyota Corolla Altis GR-S to land in PH this month, prices could start at P1.302-M

Another ‘Gazoo Racing’ Toyota is entering the Philippine market. This time, it’s the Corolla Altis that’s being treated to aesthetics and suspension upgrades.

A source has shared with us the official specs and prices of the Philippine-bound Toyota Corolla Altis GR-S, which will be replacing the Corolla Altis 1.6 V CVT. Look:

2022 Toyota Corolla Altis GR-S

Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 V GR-S - P1,302,000 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 V GR-S (White Pearl) - P1,317,000

Besides the GR-S unit mentioned above, our source adds that the hybrid version will receive the same Gazoo Racing treatment while possibly retaining its current price tag. Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is also doing away with the base Corolla Altis E MT variant and replacing it with a new E CVT trim. No prices are available yet for these updated variants, though, but we’ll keep you guys posted in the near future.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Anyway, back to the V GR-S. It comes with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that does 120hp and 153Nm paired to a CVT. Toyota has also equipped this unit with an upgraded GR-S suspension setup. In terms of aesthetics, the front and rear bumpers, lower grille, door moldings, 17-inch alloy wheels, and seats have all received the Gazoo Racing treatment.

This is pretty big as far as lineup changes are concerned, especially since it looks like the base variant is being replaced, too. Check back on our website soon for more updates on the local Corolla Altis range.

PHOTO BY Toyota

