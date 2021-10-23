Toyota PH launches the Fortuner GR-S with a P2.509-M SRP

Out with all the teasers and the speculations: Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has now launched the Fortuner GR-S. And this time, it’s official.

The jazzed-up midsize SUV looks exactly as advertised, sporting new bumpers on both front and rear ends. Additional garnish on the foglamp housings and the liftgate can also be found on the outside. Capping off the GR-inspired look are the blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels.

No red color options for this one, though, as the Fortuner GR-S can only be had in a two-tone finish with a White Pearl body and an Attitude Black Mica roof.

Inside, the vehicle is fitted with sport-type front seats wrapped in a mix of suede and leather and with eight-way power adjustability. Contrast red stitching can be found here as well as on the steering wheel. Aluminum pedals, matte-carbon trim, dual-zone climate controls, and a plethora of Gazoo Racing badges are also available.

The engine was left untouched, so this here is still powered by a 2.8-liter turbodiesel that churns out 201hp and 500Nm of torque. That said, the SUV has been given some mechanical upgrades courtesy of the new monotube type suspension and front and rear GR brake calipers.

The Fortuner GR-S also gets the safety features and amenities found on the LTD and Q variants. This includes the Toyota Safety Sense package with a pre-collision system, lane-departure alert, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.

As we were anticipating, the Fortuner GR-S arrives with a P2,509,000 price tag and lands right atop the stable, slotting higher than the former top-dog LTD variant. What’s your take on this one?

