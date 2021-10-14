The Toyota Fortuner GR-S is arriving in November, and it could sell for P2.509-M

As we said in a previous story, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is expected to launch the Hilux and Fortuner GR-S models on November 3. Now that you’ve heard all there is to it about the pickup truck, it’s time to learn more about the midsize SUV.

We still have no photos of what’s to come, but the specs and pricing of the Fortuner GR-S indicate that we’ll be getting the LTD-based model from Thailand, not the other one from Indonesia.

According to our source, the vehicle will land sporting a new GR-S grille, 18-inch alloy wheels with an exclusive GR-S design, and Gazoo Racing badges. The interior will also get red contrast stitching, GR elements, and smoke silver metallic highlights on the instrument panel, the dashboard, and the suede-leather seats.

The Fortuner GR-S will come with most of the niceties in the LTD—including the recent additions—save for the front-seat ventilation and door-trim illumination. Similar to the Hilux, this one will also be powered by a 201hp, 500Nm 2.8-liter turbodiesel mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. Its suspension setup will also get monotube shock absorber upgrades and the disc brakes will get GR calipers.

We’re told that the Fortuner GR-S will also slot atop the range and will be priced at P2,509,000. Only one color option is available—the two-tone Attitude Black Mica roof with a White Pearl body.

As a bonus, our source shared with us that the V 4x2 AT variant will get new 18-inch alloy wheels and a dual-zone automatic climate control added to the package. This will bump its prices to P1,842,000, or a P15,000 increase. Retail sales will start later on November 15.

Again, the announcements aren’t official yet, as TMP has been keeping mum about this over the past weeks. Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted once we receive word from the carmaker. What do you think of these upcoming models from Toyota, though? Tell us in the comments.

