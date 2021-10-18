Preview: Toyota’s Hilux, Fortuner GR-S models are already in PH

We finally have confirmation that Toyota’s Hilux and Fortuner GR-S models are on their way to the Philippines. Sort of.

Units of these two have actually landed on our shores already, and Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) was happy enough to showcase them during the second leg of the 2021 Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup this weekend. The vehicles were spotted by Top Gear Philippines’ classics and customs editor and Vios Cup representative Ian Magbanua.

PHOTO BY Ian Magbanua

PHOTO BY Ian Magbanua

TMP made no formal announcements whatsoever, but this is confirmation enough for us. We have here a few photos of the two GR-S models to share with you just so you can get a glimpse of them before they’re officially launched in a few weeks.

These two Toyotas’ attendance during the recent event also confirms our speculation that we’ll be getting the LTD-based Fortuner GR-S from Thailand and not the one from Indonesia.

PHOTO BY Ian Magbanua

Again, TMP is still keeping mum about all this, but we already have the possible specs and prices of the Philippine-spec Hilux and Fortuner GR-S models. If you want to read more, you can check out details about the truck here and the midsize SUV here. Are you looking forward to the upcoming launch?

PHOTO BY Ian Magbanua

