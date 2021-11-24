Can you guess what performance car Toyota is teasing in this Instagram post?

Yes, this is a photo of a Toyota’s interior—a Corolla hatchback for the US market, if we’re being precise. It was shared by the Japanese carmaker on Instagram, and at first glance, it seem like nothing more than just another vanilla scheduled social media post.

The one clue that suggests there may be more to this image, though, is the caption: “Keep them guessing.”

Continue reading below ↓

It didn’t take long for eagle-eyed Toyota followers to begin analyzing the image, and the consensus is that it’s a teaser for another impending Gazoo Racing release., that of the Toyota GR Corolla.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Sleuths over at The Truth About Cars were able to decipher hidden Easter eggs in the image after its posting.

See Also

If you look closely at the instrument cluster, ‘G 16’ is inconspicuously displayed there—supposedly placed to hint at the G16 engine powering the Toyota GR Yaris. The touchscreen, meanwhile, shows a navigation app with ‘GR Four’ road, while the A/C system’s screen reads ‘2’ and ’68’ to pay homage to the Yaris’ 268hp. The photo also features a mystery car parked in the distance.

Okay, we could just be grasping at straws here, but we don’t think so. If this is indeed a GR Corolla, the Easter eggs teased here suggest it won’t be a mere aesthetic package but a certified performance beast like the GR Yaris released before it. Anyone else excited to see how this mystery pans out?

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.