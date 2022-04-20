2022 Toyota Raize Turbo to be sold with monotone White Pearl exterior for P1.031-M

Toyota Motor Philippines is making some very slight adjustments to the local Raize lineup.

According to a source, the Japanese carmaker will soon make its popular subcompact crossover’s Turbo variant available with a monotone White Pearl exterior.

The move to add the new finish is reportedly due to supply restrictions affecting the two-tone version of the vehicle. Our source did not, however, disclose what two-tone options are affected by Toyota’s supply issue.

The new color option will still set you back P1,031,000, so no changes in terms of pricing to report here. Reservations have already begun, with retail sales scheduled to begin on June 8.

Oh, and no changes to performance, either. Toyota Raize Turbo units with a monotone White Pearl exterior still pack the same 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine capable of 97hp and 140Nm of torque. Shifting remains handled by a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Hey, we told you it was a minor change to the lineup. This should definitely appeal, though, to car buyers who are after a cleaner or minimalist appearance. Are you digging the new color option?

*Note: The image used in this story is of a Toyota Raize GR Sport unit in monotone White Pearl from Thailand.

