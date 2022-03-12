It was only a matter of time before someone made a 6x6 Ford Bronco

Apocalypse Manufacturing. Quite the name for a car company, isn’t it?

But then, the Florida-based firm doesn’t exactly build your common or garden crossovers. Take its latest product as an example – this is the Dark Horse, a six-wheeled, six-wheel drive 400bhp Ford Bronco pickup truck.

This is the first one it has built, and if you feel a 6x6 would suit your lifestyle (what on earth are you doing?) then it’ll be up for auction at the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach sale in April.

PHOTO BY Apocalypse Manufacturing

PHOTO BY Apocalypse Manufacturing

To create the ominously-named Dark Horse, Apocalypse chops up a Bronco and adds nearly a mether of extra steel and fiberglass body paneling, plus its patented middle tandem axle. The end result is a 5.7m long behemoth with a 1.5m pickup bed.

The Bronco’s standard rag top roof is replaced with a removable fiberglass hardtop unit, and there’s a four-inch suspension lift, as well as 20-inch wheels and 37-inch Patagonia tire's. The rear four wheels are always powered, and the fronts can come into play if you’re seriously stuck. Although mounting a tall kerb might be the most off-roading that any of these do in their lifetimes.

PHOTO BY Apocalypse Manufacturing

The Bronco’s removable doors are still operational, and Apocalypse has retrimmed the interior in a weatherproof ‘marine grade’ leather.

There’s rumors of a 700hp Coyote V8 upgrade in future, but for now the Bronco’s 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 is treated to an ECU remap, larger injectors and a new exhaust to reach that 400bhp threshold.

What do we think, folks? This or the Next Level Jeep Gladiator 6x6?

More photos of the Apocalypse Dark Horse:

PHOTO BY Apocalypse Manufacturing

PHOTO BY Apocalypse Manufacturing

PHOTO BY Apocalypse Manufacturing

PHOTO BY Apocalypse Manufacturing

PHOTO BY Apocalypse Manufacturing

PHOTO BY Apocalypse Manufacturing

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

