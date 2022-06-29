Does your Nissan Urvan look too plain? Autech can fix that for you

The Nissan Urvan is practical and utilitarian. But flashy? Not really. If you want to stand out, you might want to look elsewhere. You won’t need to search too far, though.

Nissan motorsport and customization subsidiary Autech has an aero kit for the Caravan, known around these parts as the Urvan, that gives the vehicle a significantly more attractive exterior. The package’s look is in line with what the company did to the Elgrand last year, and gives buyers a viable option if they’re not too keen on rocking stock.

PHOTO BY Autech

The most significant upgrade here is what’s been done to the face. It features a much more stylish grille with an intricate 3D design, skid plate, new LED headlights, as well as Autech badging.

Elsewhere on the exterior, the Urvan gets new 15-inch aluminum wheels and dark chrome trim on the lift gate and side mirrors. There are also new side skirts, and a relatively subtle-looking roof spoiler has been thrown in, too.

PHOTO BY Autech

Interior alterations include Autech branding and blue contrast stitching on black leatherette seats. This treatment also applies to the van’s leather steering wheel, shift knob, and a handful of other components.

All these changes are purely for the sake of aesthetics, but they do get the job done. To be honest, we’d be perfectly happy if the Philippine market just got hold of the refreshed Urvan released in 2021. Think we have a shot?

More photos of the Nissan Urvan Autech

PHOTO BY Autech

PHOTO BY Autech

PHOTO BY Autech

