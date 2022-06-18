This week in cars: All-new Ford Ranger PH prices, Microlino 2.0 EV

PHOTO BY Ford

“Good news for those of you who’ve patiently been waiting for the all-new Ford Ranger: The American car manufacturer has announced that the vehicle is now available for reservation.

“Not only that, but we also have the model’s starting price as well. The base Ford Ranger will set you back P1,198,000. As for the finer details and the rest of the official prices and variants, Ford Philippines says we can expect this information closer to the truck’s local launch.

“And speaking of the launch, the brand says it should be taking place ‘within the next few weeks.’ If you’re already set on the Ranger, though, all you need to do is get in touch with a local Ford dealership to reserve a unit.

“The local-spec Ford Ranger will be available with two engines: a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel paired with either a six-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission, and a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel with a 10-speed automatic gearbox. We’re also happy to report that local Rangers will get those fancy new 10- and 12-inch touchscreen infotainment systems.

“The company didn’t provide any specific performance details in its announcement, but units in neighboring Thailand could give us some idea of what to expect. Over there, the single-turbo engine does 168hp and 405Nm of torque, while the bi-turbo comes with 207hp and 500Nm.”

“There’s really no telling when fuel prices will start to go down. At this point, we’d do away with our cars if we could, but we all know that’s way easier said than done. At best, we can look to more fuel-efficient vehicles as alternatives. Or, you know, mobility solutions that don’t chug up any fuel at all.

“Enter electric micro cars. They offer zero-emissions mobility with basically similar utilities as four-wheelers but with much smaller footprints at that. There’s one that has just entered production, and we’re hoping one day it’ll make its way to our shores: the Microlino 2.0.

“Some of you have probably seen this before. What you may not know about it yet is that its maker has just opened a new assembly line in Turin, Italy, and has now launched the official configurator complete with pricing.

“There will be four versions of this BMW Isetta-inspired EV, all of which will come at a price. The range starts at €14,990 (P843,000) for the most affordable Urban variant. This comes with a 6kWh battery with 91km of range, LED lights, and steel wheels. It can go from 0-50kph in 4.9sec and reach speeds of up to 90kph. Sport Mode, dual displays, and in-car heating all come as standard.”

“The Mitsubishi Pajero is still a very common nameplate in these parts. It’s easy to spot one on the road, be it an OG first-gen, a Fieldmaster, a CK, a BK, or even a short-wheelbase (SWB) second-gen.

“But there’s one model we don’t see on our side of the globe: the Pajero Mini. Not to be mistaken with the Pajero Jr., the Pajero Mini is the kei-car version that existed for a few decades before it was discontinued in 2012.

“We’re still betting on seeing a vehicle like the Pajero Mini here in the future, though, as it appears the tiny 4x4 could be set to make a comeback. According to a report by Best Car, a modern-day version has just been given the green light and is targeted for release in 2024.

“NMKV, the joint venture between Nissan and Mitsubishi, will reportedly develop the new Pajero Mini. The model will be sold by both Nissan and Mitsubishi, and could be a BEV-only model in the future similar to the Nissan Dayz and Mitsubishi eK.

“Best Car already has renders of what the new Pajero Mini could look like. Frankly, we’re just stoked about the announcement now, and we have no problems waiting a few more years before seeing the finished product. We think this and Toyota’s Compact Cruiser EV will make the electrified mini SUV segment a lot more exciting.”

“If we’re talking crossovers, the current-generation Mazda CX-5 has long been one of the best-rounded packages in the market thanks to its good looks, premium interior, and engaging drive. And because of its form factor, you could also argue it was the most practical offering in the brand’s lineup.

“For 2022, Mazda Philippines is beefing up the CX-5 with a refresh that makes the vehicle both more stylish and more capable. However, to maintain flexibility in its lineup, the company will continue to make the current versions of the CX-5 available in the market.

“With that, this is what the 2022 Mazda CX-5 lineup now looks like:

2022 Mazda CX-5

Mazda CX-5 AWD Turbo - P2,380,000 Mazda CX-5 AWD Sport - P1,990,000 Mazda CX-5 FWD Sport - P1,890,000

“As the new top-of-the-line offering, the CX-5 AWD Turbo flaunts a noticeably more upscale look compared to the two more affordable versions. There’s a new three-dimensional grille, altered front and rear bumpers, as well as redesigned headlights and taillights. The vehicle also rides on new 19-inch wheels finished in bright silver, and buyers also have the choice of the new Zicron Sand Metallic and Polymetal Gray exterior colors.

“Some of the CX-5’s insides have been changed, too. New seats and a reinforced body will supposedly provide occupants with a more stable ride, and Mazda also claims the cabin will flaunt improved NVH levels. Some other premium elements worth noting here include Deep Red Nappa leather and attractive satin chrome trim.

“The meat of this refresh, however, is what’s found underneath the CX-5 AWD Turbo’s hood. With a new 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that does 250hp at 5,000rpm and 434Nm of torque at 2,000rpm, the new top-spec offering is now by far the most powerful variant in the lineup. It’s all-wheel-drive, of course.”

“Been keeping an eye on Suzuki-related news this year? If you have, then you probably know that the Japanese carmaker already has a few new hybrid vehicles in its global lineup. One is the Vitara, the other the Ertiga.

“Well, the latter has just been launched in ASEAN, and it could well be the first hybrid Suzuki Philippines (SPH) launches here in our market. But instead of pondering on pure speculations, let’s just take a look at what Suzuki’s newest MPV in Indonesia has to offer.

“Design-wise, Suzuki didn’t really make a lot of changes here. The Ertiga gets a new grille with new chrome accents, new alloy wheels, and a chunkier-looking front bumper. In Indonesia, there’s a Suzuki Sport variant available that adds in a new grille design, air intakes underneath, and a larger bumper along with side skirts, a roof spoiler out back, and a beefier rear bumper with a skid plate underneath.

“The interior boasts a few new elements, including the Metallic Teak faux wood finish on the dash and the two-tone fabric seats. There’s also a new eight-inch touchscreen with smartphone mirroring.”

A few months ago, we were treated to the reveal of the Honda Civic e:HEV in Europe. Now, we’re about to see the electrified sedan in our region.

Honda has just announced it will launch the hybrid Civic in Thailand on June 15 and has confirmed a few specs to boot. The compact sedan will come equipped with the same 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle gasoline engine that Europe gets. This powertrain will still be connected to two electric motors and a new, more compact battery pack that, in total, produces 181hp and 315Nm.

The Civic e:HEV will be equipped with Honda Sensing safety tech including a collision-mitigation braking system, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, and lane-keep assist. It will feature the same amenities as the standard Civics, such as the nine-inch infotainment system with Wireless Apple CarPlay and the 10.2-inch TFT multi-information display.

“After the Ghibli Hybrid, Maserati has brought in another option for local car buyers who want an eco-friendly vehicle. This time, it comes in a more practical package better suited for the Philippine setting.

“We are talking about the brand’s SUV, the Levante. The vehicle is now available in the country in hybrid form, combining green motoring characteristics with the brand’s signature energy and style.

“First, let’s talk about how you can tell this apart from its conventionally-powered counterparts. Nothing screams ‘hybrid’ like a few shades of blue thrown onto a vehicle, and in the case of the Levante, you’ll find it on the side air ducts, brake calipers, and C-pillar logo. There’s nothing like some hybrid styling to add to an already stylish package, right?

“The same treatment gets carried over inside, where occupants will find popping blue contrast stitching on the Levante’s seats, dashboard, and door panels. The rest of the cabin flaunts a familiar stealthy look comprised mainly of dark premium material.

“Of course, the meat of this launch is in the powertrain. The Maserati Levante hybrid runs on a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that works with a 48-volt hybrid system to produce a potent 325hp and 450Nm of torque that’s sent to all four wheels.”

“Subaru answered countless buyers’ prayers when it unveiled the Ascent—sold in our market as the Evoltis—back in 2017. A midsize SUV packed with the brand’s AWD tech and boxer engine? A no-brainer if you ask us.

“Hard to believe that reveal was half a decade ago, huh? Now, the Japanese carmaker has brought out a refresh, and man it looks good.

“For the exterior, Subaru’s designers have opted for a revised face featuring a bolder grille design and new LED headlights. Down low, you’ll notice that the bumper has been altered as well. Front lighting units aren’t the only ones that have been changed either. Move to the back, and you’ll find updated C-shaped headlights that round out the new packaging.

“Shell out extra for the SUV’s Onyx Edition and Subaru will top the appearance off with some stealthy dark exterior elements, including blacked-out 20-inch alloy wheels.

“Exterior design isn’t the only department Subaru focused on for this release either. An 11.6-inch touchscreen display now comes standard across the entire range, and the same goes for steering-responsive headlights. Oh, and there’s a new 360-degree camera to help you park this thing in case you need help maneuvering it.”

