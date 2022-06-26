This week in cars: Toyota Liteace tentative prices, specs; Suzuki Vitara discontinued

PHOTO BY Toyota

“Hold up on those two Hyundais for a minute and shift your attention back to the other big model that a lot of us are waiting for—the Toyota Liteace.

“Rumor has it that the Liteace will be Toyota Motor Philippines’ (TMP) next model, and we have learned the potential specs and prices of local units.

“Let’s start with the prices. As mentioned previously, there will be pickup and panel-van versions available, and the P500,000-P700,000 price estimate checks out. The base Pickup MT trim is expected to go for P570,000, while the Panel Van MT variant will sticker for P655,000. We’ve been told again that there will be cab-and-chassis, utility van, and aluminum van versions arriving in the following months, though prices for those aren’t available just yet.

Toyota Liteace 1.5L Panel Van MT – P655,000

Toyota Liteace 1.5L Pickup MT – P570,000

“Now, you may have deduced something from the variants above—the engine. Yes, local Liteace units will come with a 1.5-liter in-line-four 2NR-VE gasoline engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission. This unit is capable of 97hp at 6,000rpm and 134Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. The powertrain and gearbox combination will come standard across all Liteace variants.

“Other standard additions include electric power steering, front disc and rear drum brakes, and halogen headlamps. Front MacPherson struts also come as standard, but Panel Van variants will get five-link coil springs while the others are fitted with leaf springs. All will sit on 14-inch steel wheels, but the Panel Van MT will also get slightly chunkier tires.

“Dual front airbags will be available across the range, but only the Pickup MT gets ABS and only the Panel Van MT gets vehicle stability control. Seatbelts and steering locks come standard as well.”

PHOTO BY Toyota

“So you’ve just seen details about the local specs and pricing of the Toyota Liteace. An important question remains unanswered, though: When will it be available?

“Well, we’ve just learned that Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) will begin wholesales of the Panel Van and Pickup variants next month. Both will be available for wholesale in Mindanao by July 1, in Visayas by July 8, in Luzon by July 12, and in Metro Manila by July 15.

“As for retail sales, TMP is expected to start rolling this out into dealerships nationwide on July 16. No word yet on when the cab-and-chassis variant and utility- and aluminum-van conversion models will be available, but we’ve also learned that these three are already in the pipeline.”

PHOTO BY Ruth Veluz

“It now makes sense why the Suzuki Vitara AllGrip, just a few months after its launch, was being offered with a dozen discounts. Suzuki Philippines (SPH) might have just been clearing up the last Vitara units in stock because it appears the compact SUV is no more in our market.

“We just checked the SPH website and there was no Vitara in sight. We then reached out to SPH for a statement but have yet to receive a reply—we’ll update this story as soon as we get a response.

“You may recall the Vitara was supposedly getting discontinued at the start of 2020, but SPH didn’t push through with it as we learned towards the end of that same year. Then, the company launched the AllGrip—which eventually became the lone variant in 2021—only to axe the model from the lineup just a year later.”

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

“For the longest time, you couldn’t buy a van in the Philippines without at least considering either the Toyota Hiace or Hyundai Starex. Nowadays? It’s a one-man show for the former. This could change, though, when the Hyundai Staria makes its local debut in the coming weeks.

“Just to update our previous story, which stated price ranges for the lineup, a source has now given us these indicative prices. As we’ve written before, our market is getting four variants—all diesels. A cargo version and a commuter version are available, and the range-topper is a premium all-wheel-drive option. Look:

2022 Hyundai Staria

Hyundai Staria 2.2 CRDi 6MT Cargo – P1,560,000 Hyundai Staria 2.2 CRDi 6MT Commuter – P1,850,000 Hyundai Staria 2.2 CRDi GLS+ 8AT – P2,320,000 Hyundai Staria 2.2 CRDi Premium 8AT AWD – P2,930,000

“We haven’t gotten hold of the van’s specs and performance figures yet. But based on the names of the variants, all units might come equipped with the manufacturer’s 2.2-liter VGT diesel engine capable of 175hp and 431Nm of torque. As mentioned above, the two lowest variants get a six-speed manual transmission while the top two come with eight-speed automatic gearboxes.”

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

“We now have the prices of the rest of Hyundai Motor Philippines’ (HMPH) lineup to go with the list above.

“Before we proceed, we want to make clear that none of these price tags are official yet. We’ll have to wait for word from HMPH before we consider anything 100%.

“Let’s start with the 2022 Hyundai Tucson. Locally, the model will be available in two variants—one gas and one diesel, both with automatic transmissions. Look:

2022 Hyundai Tucson tentative prices:

Hyundai Tucson 2.0 GLS AT Gas – P1,570,000 Hyundai Tucson 2.0 GLS+ AT Diesel – P1,840,000

“Next up, let’s check out something on the more affordable side. If we’re talking budget-friendly offerings, the crown in HMPH’s local lineup belongs to the Venue. The pint-sized crossover is also available in two variants, with an automatic gearbox as the only transmission option.

2022 Hyundai Venue tentative prices:

Hyundai Venue 1.6L GL AT – P915,000 Hyundai Venue 1.6L GLS AT – P985,000

“On the opposite end of the price spectrum is the much larger Santa Fe. Only a single diesel variant is available, and it comes paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe tentative price:

Hyundai Santa Fe 2.2R CRDi GLS 8DCT – P2,420,000

“And finally, we have the right-sized Creta. The subcompact crossover is available in four variants with a floor price of P998,000.”

2022 Hyundai Creta tentative prices:

Hyundai Creta 1.5 GL 6MT – P998,000 Hyundai Creta 1.5 GL IVT – P1,170,000 Hyundai Creta 1.5 GLS IVT (Limited-Red) – P1,323,000 Hyundai Creta 1.5 GLS IVT – P1,332,000

PHOTO BY Suzuki

“Size matters in the Philippine auto market. You needn’t look any further than our passion for pickup trucks and midsize SUVs for proof. This presents a problem in urban areas, though, where roads aren’t exactly built to cater to their dimensions.

“This is why the prospect of a kei-car invasion sounds so appealing to us. Can you imagine all the extra space our cities would have? And we aren’t just referring to larger parking spaces or more spacious roads here. We’re talking proper sidewalks and decent bicycle lanes, too.

“But like we said, size matters. So, we ask: Can something like the Suzuki Alto Lapin convince Filipino motorists to downsize?

“As is obvious from the exterior, this isn’t the humble little Alto our market is accustomed to. The Alto Lapin features a much more attractive design, with quirky exterior bits like rounder headlights, a very minimalist grille, fancy wheels, and chrome trim. Now this is a car with character.

“We’re particular fans of the new Suzuki Alto Lapin LC unveiled in Japan just recently. This bug-faced hatch is one of the cutest kei cars we’ve seen in the past few years. Units are either front-wheel-drive or 4WD, and run on a modest 660cc gasoline engine capable of just 51hp and 60Nm of torque, paired with a continuously variable transmission.

“The Alto Lapin LC also rides on a 2,460mm wheelbase, and measures in at 3,395mm in length, 1,475mm in width, and 1,525mm in height. Ground clearance is just 155mm.

“Admittedly, the figures you see up there are incredibly minuscule. But the Alto Lapin in its most efficient configuration supposedly averages up to 26.2km/L. And for city driving, do you really need much more than that? It’s something to think about.”

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

“Is Japan a great country to be a motorist in? Oh yes. It has clean, organized, and safe roads that make it one of the best. That said, it isn’t perfect.

“One issue Japanese motoring authorities are trying to address is the growing number of elderly drivers. We all hit a point where our driving skills begin to deteriorate and, eventually, we’ll reach a point where it’s simply unsafe to be behind the wheel at all. An aging population means this is a more prevalent concern in Japan than it is in other markets.

“Thankfully, car manufacturers are pitching in to address this. In the case of Suzuki, the company has equipped the Jimny mini SUV with a new feature designed to help out elderly motorists in case they unknowingly apply pressure on the throttle.

“The brand calls it a ‘pedal suppression device,’ and it’s really just a simple concept. The Jimny will be able to detect if the driver has mistakenly pressed on the throttle and will immediately suppress acceleration. Units with this feature also come with a lane departure warning system, warning light, and collision mitigation. Suzuki also specifies that units equipped with this are “especially recommended for elderly drivers.”

“Besides the pedal suppression device, Suzki has also opted to give Jimny units equipped with a manual transmission an idling system. Also, the instrument cluster layout has been altered, too. These aren’t as big of a deal as the upgrade mentioned above, but the former should help toward improving the mini SUV’s efficiency.”

PHOTO BY Hyundai Motors Indonesia on YouTube

“Hyundai just can’t help but tease the upcoming Stargazer yet again. Just a few days after showing its futuristic front end, the South Korean automaker released a video of the subcompact MPV. This time around, we have a better look at the MPV’s side profile and rear. Not only that, there’s a neat shot of the interior too.

“By this time, we have an idea of the Stargazer’s front end. It adapts Hyundai’s current design direction with its bold front light treatment and futuristic lines. The first teaser hinted at what could be a baby Staria. However, the teaser also reveals Hyundai is just as daring when they styled the rear and side.

“The back of the Stargazer features a pair of vertical taillights that are joined together by an LED strip that runs the width of the tailgate. If anything, it looks more adventurous than its much larger sibling, the Staria. We’re curious what the rest of the tailgate looks like since Hyundai still kept that part in the dark.

“As for the side view, there is a steeply raked windshield that gives an impression of a smooth and sleek design. We also see a sizable glass area with the third window kicked upwards for a bit of flair. We now also know that the LED strip at the front extends all the way to its fenders.”

PHOTO BY Daihatsu

“We don’t get too many roadsters here in our market. The most attainable one is the Mazda MX-5, and after that, you’re looking at models well outside the average Joe’s price range.

“One roadster we wish we had around these parts is the Daihatsu Copen. It’s small, but therein lies the car’s character. It’s also available in a variety of forms over in Japan, from cute and quirky to sporty and aggressive. Copen GR Sport, anyone?

“If you’re a fan of the car as well, you’ll likely take interest in the brand’s limited-edition release celebrating the model’s 20th birthday. The Daihatsu Copen 20th Anniversary Edition is based on the vehicle’s Cero trim, features a handful of aesthetic tweaks that celebrate the milestone, and is limited to just 1,000 units in Japan.

“Yes, only in Japan. That’s life—but if you can somehow snag a unit over there, perhaps you can find a way to bring it to our shores.

“Anyway, back to the car. In our opinion, the main draw here is the set of 16-inch forged aluminum BBS wheels. After that, you’re looking at some special 20th anniversary badging on the scuff plates by the doors.

“Move inside and you’re greeted by more special badging on the dashboard, as well as a Momo steering wheel wrapped in real leather, a leather-wrapped shift knob, 20th-anniversary sports seats, and a special trim surrounding the instrument cluster.

“Nothing too special underneath the hood here, however. Anniversary units still come equipped with the same 660cc turbocharged three-cylinder engine with a modest 63hp and 92Nm of torque. Gearbox options are a continuously variable transmission and a five-speed manual transmission.”

PHOTO BY Nissan

“Remember: Anything from a full design overhaul to an altered side-mirror housing can be labeled a ‘refresh’ by a car manufacturer. It’s also important to note, though, that upgrades don’t necessarily need to be just skin-deep.

“In the case of the Thai-spec Navara, a more comprehensive suite of advanced safety tech courtesy of Nissan 360 Safety Shield is at the heart of the truck’s latest update.

“Most double cab and king cab units now come equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) like intelligent forward collision warning, intelligent emergency braking, lane-departure warning, automatic high beam Assist, and blind-spot intervention.

“Little has been changed inside the Navara as well. Pro-Series units now get an eight-way electronically-adjustable adjustment for the driver’s side and new seats.

“If improved looks are what you’re after, you’ll be happy to know the Japanese carmaker has also introduced the new Nissan Navara Black Edition to the market. As the name implies, this variant flaunts a handful of darkened exterior elements that give the vehicle a relatively stealthier exterior vibe.

“Changes in the Black Edition include a rugged blacked-out front grille, door handles, and side mirrors. There’s a tougher-looking front bumper now, too, as well as dark fenders with a bolted-on appearance. The truck also rides on black alloy 18-inch wheels and features a shark’s fin antenna.”

